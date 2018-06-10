Man Utd to make profit on flop signing as rivals launch £35m bid

Manchester United look set to make a profit on struggling defender Victor Lindelof – if reports on Sunday are to be believed.

The Sweden star has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Benfica last summer and started just 13 Premier League matches as Jose Mourinho rotated between Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

And with reports claiming Lindelof could be shown the door after just one season at Old Trafford, the Sunday Mirror claims in an exclusive that the Swede could be set for a move to Everton.

Lindelof cost United €35m (£30.1m) last summer, with the deal set to rise via two additional €5m instalments depending on the player’s success.

However, it’s claimed new Everton boss Marco Silva has drawn up a list of transfer targets with new director of football Marcel Brands, and Lindelof’s name appears on it. Silva knows Lindelof from his time in Portuguese football with Benfica.

Our exclusive last month claimed Wolves also keen on the player, but it’s suggested they want the player on an initial loan deal – leaving the Toffees as strong favourites for his signature.

Slightly ludicrously, the story claims that Everton are willing to pay £35million for Lindelof – giving United a profit on almost £5million should the move go through.

The story, however, claims Mourinho could yet decide to give Lindelof another season to impress, though state his mind could be swayed if Everton present United with the chance to make an instant profit on a man who has largely struggled to impress.

