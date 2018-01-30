Man Utd to make shock £15m raid for Borussia Dortmund defender

Manchester United are set to make a surprise beat-the-deadline swoop on Borussia Dortmund for versatile Spanish defender Marc Bartra, according to reports.

Marca claim Jose Mourinho’s side have contacted the Bundesliga side in a bid to beat Real Betis to his signature, with Bartra set to leave the Bundesliga after a 18 month stint.

The paper believes Bartra is available for just £15million this month and had been expected to return to La Liga with Betis, with the Andalusian club in talks to sign both Bartra and Miguel Layun this week.

However, Marca believes United have jumped to the front of the queue for Bartra and are ready to meet his £15million asking price.

Furthermore, it’s claimed his signing could allow United to let Daley Blind leave, possibly for Barcelona.

The Spanish paper claims Mourinho will sanction the exit of the Dutchman if he is successful in his efforts to land Bartra, whose ability to play both centre-half and at right-back is of particular interest to the United boss.

Bartra, 27, joined Dortmund for a cut-price €8million fee from Barcelona in July 2016 and has made 43 appearances in his two seasons at the club.

