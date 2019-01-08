Man Utd to make starlet and Liverpool target their first January signing

Manchester United are close to signing Spanish youngster Adrian Corral, according to a report.

Super Deporte claim the 16-year-old Villarreal starlet is on the brink of moving to Old Trafford from Spain.

Corral has apparently told the LaLiga club that he will not be signing a professional contract with them.

The left-sided centre-back has come through the ranks at Villarreal and he is highly regarded at El Madrigal, where he has been impressing for their youth teams.

Corral’s performances have brought him to the attention of several clubs across Europe, including Liverpool.

HITC Sport in October claimed that Liverpool scouts had watched Corral in action for several months, but it now looks as though United will sign the player.

Nicky Butt’s United Academy will have to pay compensation for Corral, who has spent at Villarreal since he was 12.