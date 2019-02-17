Man Utd to make summer move for £100m-rated Prem star on one condition

Manchester United are once again ready to make an attempt to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves, according to a report.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has previously been the subject of reported interest from both Manchester clubs, with City particularly keen on signing him after missing out on targets Jorginho and Fred last summer.

Wolves refused to entertain the idea of selling Neves in January, especially with the club being part of the race for a Europa League spot.

Juventus were also linked with a possible move for the former Porto man, who has three goals and two assists in 24 Premier League appearances this season.

Now, the Daily Express are reportedly that Manchester United are eager to secure the signing of Neves, but only if Wolves lower their £100million asking price.

United have “had scouts monitoring his progress all season” the report claims, as the Red Devils look for a creative midfielder to take some of the pressure off Paul Pogba, who has had a dramatic upturn in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Wolves paid just £15.8m for Neves when they bought him Porto and lured him to the Championship, but now look set to demand over six times that amount.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!