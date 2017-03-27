Man Utd to meet £173m Neymar release clause – Spanish media

Manchester United are ready to trigger Neymar’s €200million release clause to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish paper Sport claim that the Red Devils are set to smash the world record transfer fee once again by bringing in the Barcelona forward in a deal that would set them back an eye-watering £172.9million

United spent a record-breaking £89million on Paul Pogba last summer and now they could be ready to more than double that to bring Neymar to the Premier League.

On top of the mega fee, they are also willing to make the Brazillian the highest-paid player in the Premier League by reportedly offering him a wage packet worth in excess of £415,000 a week.

The paper claims the forward has become a ‘priority signing’ for Jose Mourinho this summer after his terrific form for Barca this season.

The 25-year-old, who can play anywhere across the forward line, has scored 14 times this season while also assisting his team-mates 18 times in 35 games for the Catalan club.

Neymar’s future at the Nou Camp has been called into question recently and Manchester United were given a massive boost yesterday in their pursuit to sign the Brazilian, which you can read about here.

The forward even hinted at a possible move to the Premier last week, admitting the competition fascinates him.

“The Premier League is a championship that amazes me,” Neymar told The Sun.

“I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes.

“I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool — these are the teams that are always there fighting.

“And then you have high-level coaches like Mourinho and Guardiola. These are coaches with whom any player would like to work.