Man Utd to miss out as PSG move in on £25m forward

Manchester United look set to miss out on one of their top targets after Benfica reportedly struck a £25million deal to sell Goncalo Guedes to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old Portuguese star was watched repeatedly by United scouts and it was claimed Jose Mourinho’s side were close to tying up a deal to sign the player.

However, their hopes of wrapping up a deal appear to have taken a huge nosedive after PSG moved into pole position for the player, having struck a deal with the Portuguese side.

Confirming their interest in the player, PSG coach Unai Emery said: “All good players are of interest to PSG and Guedes is one.

“We are working on him and one we have the opportunity to sign.

“He is a good player, capable of playing wide or in the middle. He is a player of the future who is going to grow a lot.”

Guedes, who is represented by Jorge Mendes, is seen as one of the most highly-rated prospects in Portuguese football.

He was left out of Benfica’s squad for the 4-0 win over Tondela at the weekend, due to negotiations over a potential exit.

Benfica have been forced to sell the player due to a reported cash crisis at the club.