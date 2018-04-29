Man Utd to offer Pogba in bid for €100m Atletico Madrid star

Manchester United are willing to offer midfielder Paul Pogba in a sensational bid to land Antoine Griezmann, a report claims.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that United are ready to get serious with their interest in Griezmann and make a summer bid.

The France international currently has a release clause of €100million, but the Red Devils are hoping that including Pogba in the deal will bring down the asking price.

Various reports have suggested that Pogba has a difficult relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, despite their claims otherwise.

However, the 25-year-old has a Pogba has a huge salary and Diego Simeone is apparently not keen on the idea of smashing the wage budget.

The former Juventus man has been linked with moves to PSG and Real Madrid.

