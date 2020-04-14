Man Utd ready to offer Saul Niguez massive incentive to seal £70m deal

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to give Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez a huge pay rise in order to complete a deal for the player this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford for a number of years, going back to the days of Louis van Gaal, and Ed Woodward is keen to finally get a deal over the line.

United are very much on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Saul emerging as one of their top targets – alongside the more attacking James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Spain international Saul is reported to have had issues with Diego Simeone at Atletico this season and could be on the move this summer as a result.

And according to a report in The Sun, United are ready to welcome the player to Old Trafford with open arms – with a bumper pay rise to boot.

It’s claimed the club’s hierarchy are prepared to pay Saul £200,000 a week, with the midfielder currently earning £115,000 a week over in Spain, while he is very much viewed as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

The report adds that United have made it clear they want to be kept in the loop regarding Saul’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano, and that they are willing to pay up to £70million to sign him.

The Atletico star currently has a huge release clause worth £135m but United are hopeful that price will be slashed by the time the summer transfer window opens.

De Ligt reveals three big reasons why he chose Juventus over Man Utd

Matthijs de Ligt has revealed why he decided against a potential move to Manchester United last summer and chose to join Juventus instead.

The Ajax skipper was in-demand after leading the Dutch giants to the Champions League semi-finals, with Barcelona and the Red Devils amongst a host of clubs chasing his signature.

However, the 20-year-old eventually opted to make a £67.5million move to Turin, where he has experienced a tough first season in Serie A.

His struggles settling in Italy have reportedly led to United eyeing a second move, with the Daily Star claiming that unsettled Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba could be used as a sweetener in any deal.

But De Ligt has now shed new light on why he opted to join Juventus in the first place, snubbing United and Barca in the process. Read more…