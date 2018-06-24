Man Utd to offer star as bait in bid to beat Man City to £166m attacker

Manchester United are reportedly ready to include Anthony Martial in their bid to beat Manchester City to the signing of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in another attacker this summer, especially given Martial’s recent comments about wanting to quit Old Trafford.

A report in the Sunday Mirror claims that United have registered their interest with representatives of France star Mbappe and that Mourinho will offer Martial as part of any deal to land the 19-year-old.

United are said to value Martial at £80m, having signed him for £36m in 2015, with the player’s agent Philippe Lamboley recently admitting that his client wants more game time elsewhere.

He said: “After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United.

“There are lots of factors, and right now it’s too early to talk about them.

“Manchester United want Anthony to extend his deal and do not want him to leave but we have not reached an agreement for several months.”

PSG signed Mbappe on loan from Monaco last summer but agreed to pay £166m to bring him in permanently alongside Neymar.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reported on Saturday that United were offering Martial plus £240million to bring Mbappe’s PSG team-mate Neymar to Old Trafford.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.