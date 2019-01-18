Man Utd to offer star man huge pay hike as interest from Euro giants grows

Star young Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is in line to receive a bumper pay increase, according to a report.

Rashford has been deployed in his favoured centre forward role since Jose Mourinho made way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month, duly rewarding the Norwegian with three goals in his last four starts.

Reports earlier in the month claimed Solskjaer had told Rashford he is now seen as the club’s No 1 striker – much to Romelu Lukaku’s disdain.

Kane is widely recognised as one of the best strikers in the Premier League but Solskjaer sees no reason why academy graduate Rashford cannot eventually reach that level.

Speaking upon his return from United’s warm weather training camp in Dubai this week, Solskjaer said: “He can become a top, top striker.

“We can talk about Harry Kane and his class, I’m sure Marcus has got the potential to get up there.

“He’s got frightening pace, he’s now become stronger and can hold the ball up for us. He’s a great link player.