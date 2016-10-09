Man Utd ‘to open talks’ over £12m move for Brazil star

Manchester United are one of the teams interested in signing Sao Paulo star Rodrigo Caio, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of the player, and talks are set to open between Manchester United and the Brazilian club over a possible £12million move, state Goal.com.

The 23-year-old is also apparently attracting interest from three other European giants in Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Sevilla, having impressed for his country at the Rio Olympics.

Caio was expected to complete a move to Europe in the summer after reports surfaced that he had received an Italian passport in Naples in August, but nothing materialised.

He is also reported to have failed a medical to join Valencia last summer, though Manchester United have ‘no concerns over his fitness’ according to the Daily Star.

The defender appeared to be on the verge of joining Napoli, as confirmed by his representative Cristian Sfara.

Sfara gave CalcioNapoli24 a copy of a letter from Sao Paulo “authorizing him to hand and act for our contracted professional football player, Rodrigo Caio Coquette Russo, to find a possible contract concerning a transfer to SCC Napoli.”

However, the authorisation was only valid until 31 August, thus opening Caio up to other options.