Man Utd to push through second biggest signing of the summer, as Dan Ashworth plots more Liverpool misery

Manchester United will accelerate the signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG in the coming days, while a report claims a sixth Red Devils arrival could come at the expense of Liverpool.

Man Utd have already got four major names through the door this summer. Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have all signed on the dotted line. However, Man Utd’s business is far from finished.

Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth are determined to sign the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield.

PSG and Uruguay destroyer, Manuel Ugarte, has been installed as United’s primary target. Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Ugarte who is ready to sign a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season.

However, PSG have thus far shown no willingness to relax their lofty €60m demands. That is the price they paid Sporting CP to sign Ugarte one year ago and PSG hope to break even.

Ugarte’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was in England last week to try and push the move along.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated progress will only be made if PSG lower their asking price or Man Utd sell a player. The latter would then allow United to meet PSG’s demands and Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are all for sale at the right price.

Ugarte was left out of PSG’s squad to face Le Havre on Friday. PSG are more than willing to sell the Uruguayan and have already signed his replacement in Joao Neves.

Now, according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Man Utd are ready to take the bull by the horns and push the move through over the coming days.

Man Utd to make Ugarte their second biggest signing of the summer

FI state the Red Devils are closing in on an agreement with PSG and ‘are set to step up their pursuit’ of Ugarte ‘in the coming days.’

Whether that means Man Utd will swallow their pride and meet PSG’s €60m/£51.7m asking price wasn’t made clear.

Though with the season now underway and the deadline less than a fortnight away, it would not come as a surprise.

If Man Utd were to pay full price for Ugarte, he’d become Man Utd’s second most expensive signing of the summer behind only Leny Yoro.

The French centre-back cost an initial £52.2m to sign from Lille and add-ons can take the deal up to £58.9m.

Man Utd can land another Liverpool transfer blow

Elsewhere, Man Utd are also on the hunt for a new left-back to provide cover for the often-injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Diogo Dalot was forced into deputising at left-back – as he often was tasked with doing last season – in the season opener against Fulham.

United have discussed making a move for a cheap and cheerful free agent option such as Mario Hermoso or Marcos Alonso.

However, United’s ideal scenario would be signing a younger player who represents far more than just a short-term fix.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is admired at Old Trafford and Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu continues to be linked.

But per the latest from L’Equipe, Man Utd are showing interest in Rennes left-back, Adrien Truffert.

Little else is reported on the matter aside from naming four other clubs who are also weighing up a move for the 22-year-old France international.

PSG, Wolves and Nottingham Forest are hovering, as are Man Utd’s bitter rivals Liverpool.

The Reds are still to make their first signing of the summer having been rejected by Martin Zubimendi.

After aborting their plans to sign a midfielder on the back of that rejection, Liverpool are now chasing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamrdashvili – who they’ve agreed personal terms with – as well as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

That’s where Truffert comes in, according to L’Equipe, though Man Utd may have to be contended with.

