Man Utd to receive dream offer for star they will sell, as Tottenham unwittingly solve Ten Hag problem

A firm Tottenham rejection has inadvertently helped Manchester United, with a report revealing Al-Nassr are now prepared to throw their riches at a player Erik ten Hag is perfectly happy to offload.

Al-Nassr – one of the four Saudi sides owned by the Public Investment Fund – already boast a plethora of superstar names in their ranks.

Cristiano Ronaldo is their captain and provides a devastating one-two punch in attack with Liverpool legend Sadio Mane.

Marcelo Brozovic runs the midfield and five-time Premier League winner, Aymeric Laporte, is the leader at the back. However, Al-Nassr are determined to sign a high profile right-back this month to give Laporte quality support.

To that end, Al-Nassr recently saw a bid worth roughly £20m rejected for Tottenham right-back, Emerson Royal. Reporter Ben Jacobs later claimed the bid actually totalled the slightly higher sum of £21.45m (€25m).

The Sun and Jacobs both claimed the story wouldn’t end there, with Al-Nassr reportedly intending to lodge a new and improved bid.

But with Jacobs noting Tottenham didn’t put a counter offer to Al-Nassr, the inference was Spurs had zero intention of selling Emerson.

The Brazilian’s displays have dramatically improved over the last 12 months and even though he’s behind Pedro Porro at right-back, his versatility is adored at Spurs.

Emerson filled in at centre-back during Cristian Romero’s various absences this season. Ange Postecoglou also previously labelled Emerson as one of the three best trainers at Spurs along with Ben Davies and Oliver Skipp.

According to a fresh update from the Telegraph, Al-Nassr have seen the writing on the wall and have opted against upping their bid for Emerson.

Instead, Tottenham’s firm stance has seen the club shift their focus to Old Trafford and a bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being readied.

Man Utd open to selling; target valuation close to Emerson bid

The Telegraph state Al-Nassr ‘are prepared to bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’ and will sign a high profile right-back this month.

Man Utd triggered the 12-month extension in Wan-Bissaka’s contract on January 4. However, that was with a view to protecting the club’s investment ahead of securing a permanent sale in one of the next three windows.

That opportunity may well come in the current window, and TEAMtalk has learned Man Utd’s target valuation is only a fraction above what Al-Nassr have already bid for Emerson.

Despite being signed for £50m from Crystal Palace back in 2019, we’ve been told Man Utd are willing to sell Wan-Bissaka if a bid in the £25m-£30m range is received.

Al-Nassr’s bid for Emerson was worth either £20m or £21.45m depending on the source. It’s also important to note they were willing to up their offer before turning to Wan-Bissaka too.

A quartet of Man Utd players signed for £270m in combined fees are not part of the exciting new plans moving forward at Old Trafford.

We can confirm Wan-Bissaka will also be axed if suitable offers are received and thanks in part to Tottenham, Al-Nassr are prepared to pay up for the 26-year-old.

Of course, any transfer will also require the player to agree personal terms with Al-Nassr.

