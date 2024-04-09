Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to replace big-money flop with £47m goalscorer; Arsenal star can finally seal overdue move

Man Utd could finally offload Van de Beek and sign his replacement in the same window

Manchester United must fork out £47m to sign a goalscoring midfielder who’ll represent a huge upgrade on the departing Donny van de Beek, while an Arsenal star can seal a rumoured exit at the third time of asking and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with their next manager – all in Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

£47M TO SEAL SERIE A COUP

Man Utd will axe Donny van de Beek once and for all this summer and a report has revealed £47m should be enough to sign his goalscoring replacement.

Van de Beek’s career has crumbled ever since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020.The Dutchman cost a package worth £40m, though has not proved value for money.

Van de Beek has returned lowly figures of just two goals and two assists in 62 matches for the Red Devils. Poor displays and a loss in confidence has resulted in a pair of loan spells in recent years.

The 26-year-old is currently loaned to German side Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the season. The deal contains an option to buy worth €14m (future add-ons included).

However, according to German outlet Fussball News, Frankfurt have decided they’ll ignore the option. As such, Van de Beek will be returned to Man Utd this summer.

Explaining the factors behind that call, the report highlighted sub-standard displays since Van de Beek joined Frankfurt.

The midfielder has thus been limited to six appearances during the spell and has been an unused substitute in each of Frankfurt’s last three matches.

But upon returning to Manchester, Fussball News state he’ll not remain in the north west of England for long.

Van de Beek’s existing contract expires in 2025 and as such, the pressure is on Man Utd to find a buyer this summer. Failure to do so may result in Van de Beek leaving for nothing a year later.

United are thus prepared to significantly reduce their transfer demands and are willing to incur a gigantic loss on the player.

Replacement to come from Atalanta?

Potentially taking Van de Beek’s place as an attack-minded option in central midfield is Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta.

Man Utd have scouted the Dutch international who has already scored 13 goals from midfield this season.

The 26-year-old is also on Juventus’ radar, though according to today’s print edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Man Utd’s presence in the race is emboldening Atalanta to hold out for a big fee.

It’s claimed Atalanta could be willing to do business for €55m/£47m. That level of price tag all but rules Juventus out of the running, thus making Man Utd favourites.

Liverpool too have been linked with Koopmeiners, though if Van de Beek departs and the rumoured sales of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are explored, it’s Man Utd who’ll have the greater need for Koopmeiners.

THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR ARSENAL STAR

Trabzonspor are strongly considering offering Mohamed Elneny a contract this summer. Elneny’s current deal with Arsenal expires at season’s end and he’s unlikely to be given an extension. Trabzonspor have tried to sign Elneny on two previous occasions, and given a transfer fee won’t be required, it could be third time lucky. (Turkish press)

If Saudi Arabian sides bid for Mohamed Salah this summer, the offers may be worth just £70m due to the Liverpool ace having one year remaining on his deal. The Reds rejected a verbal offer worth £150m last summer. (talkSPORT)

West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta is “pushing” to join Man City this summer. Personal terms were agreed last year prior to Paqueta’s £80m transfer falling through and the agreement is still in place. (Rudy Galetti and FootMarcato)

Paqueta could be the replacement for Bernardo Silva who is the subject of renewed transfer interest from Barcelona. Silva can be signed via a £50m release clause. (Sport)

Anthony Martial is being considered as a budget-friendly option by Inter Milan. Martial will leave Man Utd as a free agent this summer. (Rudy Galetti)

Leeds United have made contact with the representatives of Kalvin Phillips regarding a spectacular return to Elland Road. Phillips has flopped at West Ham while on loan from Man City who will entertain permanent offers this summer. (Sports Zone)

LIVERPOOL MAKE AMORIM BREAKTHROUGH

Liverpool have a verbal agreement in place with Ruben Amorim to succeed Jurgen Klopp as their next manager. (Sky Germany)

The Sporting CP boss 39, will be offered a three-year contract. (Pedro Sepulveda & Sky Germany)

Juventus will sign Lazio winger Felipe Anderson – formerly of West Ham – as a free agent this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Borussia Dortmund have made an approach to the camp of Johan Bakayoko. The PSV Eindhoven winger, 20, has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Salah at Liverpool and has notched 25 goal contributions this season. Any Bakayoko transfer is likely to cost in excess of €40m. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Bakayoko is also a target for Burnley and Brentford. The latter came close to signing the Belgian winger last summer when tabling a club-record £34m bid, though Bakayoko rejected the move. (Voetbal International)

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr has no interest in leaving Los Blancos despite reported interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG. (Marca)

PSG’S BIG SUMMER PLANS

PSG are ‘relentless’ in their unwavering desire to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi. (L’Equipe)

The Parisian side are also lining up Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to replace Kylian Mbappe who’ll join Real Madrid as a free agent. Kvaratskhelia could cost €100m to sign. (Il Mattino)

Kvaratskhelia’s replacement in Naples could be the familiar face of Aston Villa loanee, Nicolo Zaniolo. The Italian’s camp have described a potential summer move from parent club Galatasaray to Napoli as a “very welcome solution.” (Zanioli’s representatives)

Chelsea are NOT interested in signing Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento despite speculation to the contrary. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are on the cusp of finalising a new and improved contract with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. (Diario AS)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has labelled ex-Tottenham frontman Harry Kane “the best finisher in the world.” The Gunners will face Kane’s current club Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash tonight. (Gabriel Jesus)