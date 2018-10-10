Manchester United could offer Arturo Vidal the chance to get his career back on track at Old Trafford after reports in Spain suggested senior Barcelona players had urged the club to sell the Chilean.

The Chile midfielder, 31, moved to the Nou Camp from Bayern Munich on a three-year deal over summer – but has started just twice for the LaLiga giants so far.

He has yet to last a full 90 minutes and admitted last week on social media to being “irritated” by the situation.

And after speaking out once again to outline his anger at a lack of game-time, reports in Spain claims senior Barca stars have now urged the club to sell on the midfielder, citing his disruptive influence as the main factor.

According to Don Balon, Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez all have reservations over him not fitting in with the culture at the club and apparently now want him offloaded when the transfer window reopens once again.

That has predictably led to suggestions that United will be offered the chance to sign a player that Jose Mourinho has long been linked with since taking charge at Old Trafford.

The club tracked him over the summer prior to his move to Barca and it’s suggested the club could now move him on if they receive back the €19m fee they paid Bayern for him from United.

Mourinho appears to have prioritised strengthening his central defence first and foremost in January, with a Serbia defender due to be watched by the United boss this week.

But it’s suggested he could give serious thought to signing Vidal if offered the chance to bring the former Juventus man to the Premier League.

Vidal, who is in Miami for Chile’s friendly against Peru on Friday, has said he has talked his situation through with Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

But that has not stopped the former Juventus man from airing his grievances at his lack of minutes once again.

He told reporters: “I am not happy but if I have a problem with the coach I will say it to his face.

“How am I going to be happy if I don’t play, and me of all people? I am someone that has always fought, that has been in the best teams in the world, that has won everything and who wants to continue winning at Barcelona.

“I am fine physically and happy. In the past few games I have been a little irritated but that’s how it is, we will keep battling, there are a lot of important games ahead and we will see.”

