Manchester United have seen an opening offer of €75million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic rejected, according to reports in the Italian press.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe for the best part of 12 months, with including United, Juventus and AC Milan all reportedly keen.

However, Ligue 1 giants PSG have been linked with a huge summer bid to land Milinkovic-Savic, having learned of his potential availability, with reports in the French media claiming they are close to agreeing a package with Lazio for the midfielder.

But il Gazzetta dello Sport insists United remain serious contenders for his signature and have seen an opening bid of €75m (£67m) rejected by the Serie A outfit.

The midfielder’s agent, Mateja Kezman, is understood to have been in England over the past three days to hold talks with United over a prospective deal.

That offer falls well below what Lazio hope to fetch for the midfielder with Gazzetta suggesting they are holding out on their €120m (£107m) valuation for the midfielder. Tellingly, however, the reports does state that Lazio president Claudio Lotito is willing to sell the former Genk man and has been actively scouring the market for a potential replacement.

“Milinkovic-Savic? At Lazio, we keep only those who want to stay at the club,” Lotito told Gazzetta dello Sport last month.“If the player expresses his intention to explore a new adventure, we will not oppose him.

“At what price can we let him go? Negotiations are not made in the newspapers. I will only say that he is the best midfielder in the league.”

And while Lotito may struggle to obtain his full asking price, the report claims United will likely raise their offer in the coming days in an effort to win the race for his signature.

Furthermore, reports suggest United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to sanction the departure of Milinkovic-Savic’s fellow Serb Nemanja Matic in order to finance the additional funds needed for the Lazio man.

ESPN states that Matic is due to hold crunch talks with Solskjaer to see where he figures in his long-terms plans, amid doubts over his mobility and whether his style suits the Norwegian’s demands.

It’s suggested United could look to offload the 30-year-old for a fee of around €40m(£36m), with the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan reported to be keen.

Matic played 38 times for United last season, scoring once, but it is believed Solskjaer is looking for more mobility and physicality from his midfield, hence Monday evening’s links to unwanted Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

