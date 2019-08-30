Man Utd to scout goalscoring machine once coached by Solskjaer

Manchester United are set to send scouts to watch highly-rated RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Håland, according to reports in Norway.

Haaland, who was born in Leeds and is the son of former Manchester City and Leeds United defender Alf-Inge Håland, is a player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already very familiar with, having given him his first taste of senior football when in charge at Molde.

The 19-year-old earned a move to Austrian giants Salzburg in January this year, where he has made a blistering start to his time with the club. To date, he has scored 11 goals from 11 appearances, including 10 from six this season.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Man Utd will be sending scouts to watch Salzburg’s game against WSG Tirol at the weekend, with Haaland one of the players they are expected to be keeping an eye on.

Haaland made headlines over the summer when he scored nine goals in a single game in the FIFA U20 World Cup, during a 12-0 win over Honduras, and his profile fits Solskjaer’s policy of targeting young players hungry to prove themselves at the top level.

United‘s scouts will be joined by counterparts from Arsenal and AC Milan, as well as five other unnamed clubs, with South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan also suggested as a player they could be monitoring.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!