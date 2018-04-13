Man Utd to see off rivals City in bid to land £100m Real Madrid star

Manchester United are reportedly set to beat bitter rivals City to the £100million transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer.

The Germany international has been linked with the Red Devils for a number of transfer windows and would most definitely strengthen a United central midfield area that is likely to lacking in numbers next season.

Kroos is one the most highly decorated players in modern European football, having three Champions League titles with two different clubs and a World Cup, but that has not stopped talk of him being part of a summer clear-out at The Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old is expected to be one a number of top stars shown the exit door at Real this summer after a disappointing season domestically for the reigning La Liga champions, and United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to take advantage.

Michael Carrick’s retirement and major doubts over the futures of Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata at Old Trafford have left Mourinho searching for central midfield reinforcements.

Don Balon have also reported City as being potential suitors for the former Bayern Munich star, but the Daily Mirror claims that United have won the race for the player’s signature and that the Old Trafford club will have to pay around £100m to get their man.