Manchester United could reportedly sacrifice Anthony Martial this summer after the Frenchman was linked with moves to two of European football’s major names.

The forward has returned to something like his best form this season after benefiting from a regular run of games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and having netted 14 times in 30 appearances so far.

And despite being contracted to the club until summer 2024, the attacker’s future has come under the spotlight on Sunday morning with two papers suggesting he will be targeted by two big spending sides this summer.

According to the Sunday Express, Martial is on Inter Milan’s radar as they ponder a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who is being strongly tipped to move to Barcelona in the summer.

Having already brought in Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young from United already, the paper claims that Antonio Conte will turn once again to Old Trafford to find a potential replacement for Argentine Martinez.

And it’s claimed that Conte will be handed all of Inter’s £92million windfall for Martinez to sign either Martial, or Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, both of whom compile his two-man wanted list.

Alternatively, the Sunday Mirror claims 24-year-old Martial heads up Barcelona’s wanted list should they fail to lure Martinez from the San Siro.

Barcelona signed former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes this week – but that is seen as only a temporary measure to see them through until the end of the season when they will target a huge move for prized Inter asset Martinez.

The Argentine was mentioned as one of Lionel Messi’s dream signings this week and has a €111m exit clause in his contract at the San Siro.

However, there are doubts that, despite Barcelona’s interest, they are unwilling to go that high for the player and will submit an offer below his exit clause in a bid to secure his signature.

But if that move were to be rejected, it is claimed by the Mirror they will turn to United for Martial instead and would be confident a £75m offer would be enough to secure his signing.

And while Solskjaer would be loathe to lose him, the money on offer for Martial may prove too good to turn down as the club look to rebuild under the Norwegian.

The Red Devils are planning a major summer spree and on Saturday were told of the £250m trio who would transform the club’s fortunes.

Glazer unwilling to sell Martial

Solskjaer, however, may need to convince the Glazers about the merits of selling Martial should he choose to go down that path, after it was claimed the Frenchman sale had been blocked in that past.

Earlier this month it was suggested that Solskjaer’s plan to offload Martial will be met with stubborn resistance from co-owner Joel Glazer, due to the Frenchman’s status as the American’s “favourite player” at the club.

And that stance has already seen one former United manager fail to get rid of the forward. It was in 2018 that Jose Mourinho went to the owners and told them he wanted Martial sold and Ivan Perisic brought in.

But Glazer said no, telling Mourinho he must make do with the France international despite it being against his wishes. And, as per the paper, Solskjaer will also likely be told he must retain the services of the former Monaco forward.