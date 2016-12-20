Man Utd to sell off £25m signing flop for half price – report

Manchester United are so desperate to get rid of Memphis Depay that they are willing to listen to offers of just £12million, according to reports on Tuesday.

United pipped Liverpool to the signing of the Dutch winger in the summer of 2015, paying PSV Eindhoven around £25million.

But his time at Old Trafford quickly turned sour when he fell out of favour under Louis van Gaal last season, with the player’s off-field antics and fashion sense drawing as many negative headlines.

This season was meant to mark a fresh start for Memphis with Jose Mourinho taking charge, but the player has started just once this season – against Northampton in the EFL Cup.

After failing to make an impression on Mourinho, it was suggested a loan move away from the club would be the most likely course of action.

However, the Daily Mirror on Tuesday claims Mourinho wants United to cut their losses on the player and could allow him to leave for as little as £12million.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has a long-standing interest in the player and, having recently been linked with a loan swoop, is likely to consider asking the Toffees to sanction a permanent deal.