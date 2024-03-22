Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to sign lethal forward and oust £158m pair in perfect swap; Insane Liverpool, Real Madrid transfer ignites

Man Utd could swap Jadon Sancho for Malen in a deal that would spell trouble for Antony too

Borussia Dortmund are warming to the idea of signing a Manchester United winger whose move could send Donyell Malen the other way, while Real Madrid could land a killer blow on Liverpool and PSG have handed Newcastle a lucky break – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

WINGER SWAP CHANCES SOAR

Borussia Dortmund are increasingly happy with Jadon Sancho and could re-sign the winger via a swap deal involving Donyell Malen that may also spell the end for Antony, according to reports.

Sancho, 23, was turfed out on loan in the winter window after his frosty relationship with Erik ten Hag showed no signs of thawing.

In truth, there’s been little appetite from either party to mend fences. TEAMtalk learned Sancho harbours ambitions of proving the doubters wrong at Old Trafford, though only if Ten Hag isn’t in charge.

However, with the Guardian reporting Ten Hag has impressed Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Dutchman may yet confound expectations and remain the Man Utd manager beyond this season.

Even if Ten Hag is removed, widespread reports have all claimed United will listen to offers for Sancho this summer. The Red Devils will also explore opportunities to sell Mason Greenwood and Antony.

If Sancho and Antony in particular do depart, Man Utd will be short of numbers on the right flank. Alejandro Garnacho has filled the role since the turn of the year, though his preferred position is on the left side.

What’s more, a club the size of United really should not be entering a season with just two established wingers at their disposal. Amad Diallo is on the books, though has featured just 13 times in total for the Red Devils since signing from Atalanta over two years ago.

One player who could fill the void is Donyell Malen. BILD claimed earlier in March that the right-footer right winger will be made available for transfer by Borussia Dortmund at season’s end.

Explaining why, it was revealed Dortmund hope to embark on a brand new era amid a season of struggle in the Bundesliga. Selling Malen – who is arguably their most valuable asset with a €40m-€50m price tag – would kickstart the rebuild.

Now, in a fresh update from BILD chief Christian Falk, the chances of Sancho and Malen trading places in an ideal swap for both teams have soared.

Dortmund chief plans Man Utd meeting

“Jadon Sancho is getting better and better,” began Falk. “Most recently he scored against Werder Bremen and PSV Eindhoven.

“The club looked up old data from the archives to compare Sancho’s stats from his first time at Dortmund. His training plan will then be adjusted.

“Sports director Sebastian Kehl is very happy with Sancho. That’s why he wants to talk to Manchester United in May. The goal: another loan.”

But if United refuse to entertain a second loan proposal, Falk revealed a viable alternative.

“But there is also a plan B: Donyell Malen is currently playing in his best form since he joined Dortmund,” continued the reporter. “Manchester United are interested in him. Dortmund would give him away. A swap deal would be possible.

“Good for Dortmund: Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the Dutchman.”

In the event Sancho were to trade places with Malen, Man Utd would be emboldened to sever ties with Antony too.

The Brazilian has struggled mightily since his £85m arrival from Ajax. He – along with £73m man Sancho – have proven poor investments and their time at Old Trafford could soon be up.

REAL MADRID PLOT KILLER LIVERPOOL BLOW

Real Madrid are monitoring the contract situation of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 25 year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and as yet, talks over a Reds extension haven’t opened. (Fabrizio Romano)

The mind games in Spain have already begun with Barcelona president Joan Laporta attempting to destabilise the Real Madrid dressing room once Kylian Mbappe is signed. “I read about the figures that will be there for Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid, this distorts the locker room, for sure. It won’t be cheap, so… it will be a problem,” said Laporta. (Joan Laporta)

Among the numerous candidates Bayern Munich director Max Eberl is considering as Thomas Tuchel’s successor include Roberto De Zerbi, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. (Christian Falk – BILD)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte is also being eyed for a second spell at Juventus (Rudy Galetti)

Inter Milan’s dream replacement for centre-back Francesco Acerbi is Kim Min-jae who only left Italy last summer when joining Bayern Munich from Napoli. Acerbi has been accused of racially abusing Juan Jesus in Inter’s recent clash with Napoli and could be banned or sold if found guilty. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

NEWCASTLE’S LUCKY BREAK?

PSG are considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as an alternative to signing Newcastle ace Bruno Guimaraes. (Le Parisien)

Claims PSG want Liverpool’s Luis Diaz to replace Kylian Mbappe and have already touched base with the Colombian’s camp have been rubbished. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Arsenal striker and current Lyon captain, Alexandre Lacazette, is the subject of strong interest from the Saudi Pro League. Lacazette’s Lyon deal has one year left to run, meaning the French side might be in line to collect a lucrative fee for an ageing player. (L’Equipe)

Ex-Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could also be turfed out of Lyon at season’s end. Lovren, now 34, hasn’t been selected to play in Ligue 1 since January. (L’Equipe)

Marseille have emerged as an early contender to snap up Juventus full-back Filip Kostic who will ‘definitely’ leave Turin this summer. (Calciomercato)

TOTTENHAM’S £35M SERIE A RAID

Tottenham are showing ‘strong interest’ in Genoa attacker Albert Gudmundsson. Roma also like the 26-year-old Iceland international, though Genoa’s sizeable €35m price tag makes a deal far more viable for Spurs than Roma. (ASRomaLive)

Ansu Fati is the highest profile of four players Barcelona would consider serving up to Everton to lower the cost of signing £80m-rated Amadou Onana. (Sport)

Robert Lewandowski could follow in the footsteps of David Villa and Luis Suarez by leaving Barcelona for Atletico Madrid at season’s end. Villa and Suarez both went on to win LaLiga in their first seasons at Atletico. (Spanish media)

Despite widespread claims to the contrary, No 1 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso could reject the Reds in favour of staying loyal to Bayer Leverkusen. His idea there would be to stay put until eventually replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2026. (Christian Falk – BILD)

Real Madrid don’t want to pay more than €40m for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The Canadian left-back has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid who will wait until he becomes a free agent in 2025 if they can’t secure a cut-price deal this summer. (Matteo Moretto)