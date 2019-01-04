Man Utd to stand firm as LaLiga giants join race to land £30m man

Manchester United are set to block any January exit for defender Eric Bailly despite interest from abroad, according to a report.

Bailly is struggling for game time under Jose Mourinho having at one point found himself below Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones in the pecking order.

Report suggested that AC Milan and Arsenal are in for the Ivorian, but that United would rather keep Bailly and sell Marcos Rojo.

The former Villarreal man – who joined United in a £30.4m deal – is currently serving a three-match ban following his sending-off during his side’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth last Sunday.

According to a report from the Telegraph, LaLiga giants Sevilla have emerged as the latest party interested in securing Bailly’s signature.

However, Smalling and Rojo are both sidelined with knocks while Jones is injury-prone, meaning that United are reportedly against the idea of letting the 24-year-old leave.

Bailly’s deal runs out at the end of the 2019-20 season, but United do have the option to extend his contract by a further two years.