Man Utd to stun Tottenham as Ashworth plots move to hijack deal for star Postecoglou loves

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a sensational transfer steal and leave Tottenham frustrated by beating their Premier League rivals to the permanent signing of Timo Werner this summer.

The Germany international returned to English football in January after securing a season-long loan move back to London with Tottenham, who paid RB Leipzig a fee of around €7.5m (£6.4m) to secure his services for the remainder of the campaign. And in bringing the former Chelsea man back to the Premier League, Daniel Levy and Co did secure an option to make Werner‘s signing permanent over the summer to the tune of some €15m (£12.8m).

And while Werner struggled to make a sizeable impact during his stint at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 23 times in 89 games, Ange Postecoglou has managed to get something of an instant return from his January addition with the 57-times capped Germany international already picking up four goal contributions in eight games.

Playing off the left of Tottenham’s attack or potentially through the middle too, it’s not just those two goals and two assists that have made Werner such an instant hit with both Postecoglou and the Tottenham supporters, it is also his incredible movement and work-rate both on and off the ball that makes him such an important player.

Werner himself admits he’s enjoying himself at Spurs, admitting he’d re-discovered his love for the game in north London.

“The fun has completely returned. I’ve changed a lot as a person, I’m much happier now,” he said last month.

“After just five games, you can tell that the decision to move has paid off for me.”

Postecoglou could miss out on Werner to Man Utd

Postecoglou has certainly been impressed and, after witnessing the 28-year-old play a leading role in their 4-0 win at Aston Villa last time out, has set the player a target of improving further.

“We threw him in straight away,” Postecoglou said.

“When you come in in January, especially for somebody of Timo’s standing, he’s a mature player, he’s not a young player we brought in to develop, we’re bringing him in to make an impact.

“And I think he has made an impact for us, but I do think there’s more to come from him for sure.”

As a result, it’s strongly expected that Tottenham will look to push through his permanent signing over the summer, with the addition of an established international striker – who is way down the pecking order at parent club Leipzig – at such a decent price seen as too good an opportunity to miss.

However, reports in both Spain and Germany now claim the prospective deal could be hijacked by Manchester United, who are readying an approach of their own for Werner.

Man Utd ready to hijack Tottenham transfer for forward

United are preparing for a sizeable rebuild of their own this summer and new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is busy assembling a strong team behind the scenes to help re-establish the Red Devils among the English and European elite.

Part one of that will see the club appoint Dan Ashworth as the club’s first ever sporting director and he will be tasked with helping oversee a fairly sizeable reconstruction of the club’s playing staff.

As a result, and with Ratcliffe hoping to sign a new spine for his side, it’s reported that a new defender, midfielder and striker will be sort.

Gone though are the days when United can sign who they want for whatever fee they want, especially with the club having to keep a close watch on their finances and amid concerns around the Premier League of FFP.

As a result, it’s claimed Werner – moreso given the price on his head – is starting to attract renewed attention from United, who believe the striker would make an ideal star to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

United actually looked at a possible deal themselves for Werner ahead of the January window; ultimately opting to keep their powder dry and not signing anyone at all.

But it’s reported by Sky Deutschland among others that Ashworth is contemplating a fresh approach for his services and could try and hijack his prospective move to Spurs.

Tottenham will have good reason to think they have an advantage in the race given they already have the player in their squad and an option to make permanent.

However, that can only go through if Werner himself says yes, and a firm approach from United could give him cause to think twice over his next move.

