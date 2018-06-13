Man Utd switch targets after being priced out of €60m LB move

Manchester United have reportedly given up hope of signing a major left-back target after refusing to meet Juventus’ asking price for Alex Sandro.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is still targeting a move for a new left-back despite the recent arrival of Diogo Dalot, who can play both full-back positions.

The futures of Luke Shaw and Daley Blind remain unclear as Mourinho looks for an upgrade at the position, although it appears that Juve star Sandro will not be on his way to Old Trafford.

Journalist Duncan Castles claims that United are refusing to pay the €60million that the Serie A champions want for the Brazilian, despite chasing the player since the turn of the year.

The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with Chelsea, is said to be pushing for a move to the Premier League but looks set to have his aspirations dashed by Juve’s stance over his fee.

United will now turn their attentions to other targets, as Mourinho looks for someone to take over long-term from makeshift full-back Ashley Young.

Tottenham’s Danny Rose, Celtic star Kieran Tierney and Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon all remain on Mourinho’s radar, although Rose would be logical choice given his extensive Premier League experience.

