Man Utd to throw in Martial as Mourinho plots £167m striker swoop

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a shock swap deal with Paris St-Germain to land Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The France international joined the Ligue 1 champions on loan from Monaco last summer, ahead of a €180million permanent switch, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists this past season.

However, he is already being linked with a move away from Ligue 1, with Spanish giants Real Madrid known admirers of the 19-year-old.

However, Don Balon claims that United boss Jose Mourinho is plotting a move for the France international and that the Old Trafford club are ready to splash out 167m to bring him in – while they will also throw in Anthony Martial as part of any deal.

Martial is surplus to requirements at United after failing to win a regular starting spot at Old Trafford since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

The France international has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham but is thought to favour a return home so a deal involving Mbappe would certainly suit him more.

United, meanwhile, look set to be blown out of the water by Real in their bid to land Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

