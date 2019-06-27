Inter Milan will reportedly make their first move to sign Romelu Lukaku in the coming days – but the Italian club’s offer is likely to met with disdain by Manchester United.

Lukaku lost his place to Marcus Rashford last season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge and he has since been linked with a move away from the club.

The 26-year-old Belgium forward has already spoken of his desire to join the Serie A giants, as the Red Devils seek to recoup the £75million they paid Everton back in 2017. Lukaku has also been advised to leave Old Trafford by his manager at international level, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Inter were reported to have sounded United out over a potential swap deal in recent weeks, but the offer of Lukaku for Ivan Perisic is understood to have been swatted aside by Solskjaer.

However, il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Inter are yet to make their move – though that will change in the coming days with the Nerazzurri set to contact United with their proposal. As per the report, Inter will offer United £63m for Lukaku – but only on a loan-to-buy basis, with the club hoping to take the bulky forward on loan this coming season with an obligation to buy next summer.

Inter are currently trying to manoeuvre their way around Financial Fair Play limitations and will likely have to sell before they can buy – and with no buyers yet emerging for Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar deemed untouchable, their options are severely limited.

United are likely to reject the proposal, given the potential deal will make United wait 12 months to receive the funds and falls some £12m short of their own £75million valuation.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte has refused to rule out a possible deal for Lukaku when asked about signing him recently.

“I think now it’s very difficult to talk about this. For sure, we have a plan to try to improve the team,” he told the BBC World Service.

“But it will be very important for the players, it will be very important to have a great will and great ambition, me, the players and the club, to try to reduce this gap.

“I repeat in this moment there is a sporting director to talk about this and do this question about the transfer market, about the players. But I repeat, now we are very focused to do the first step and to work together.”

And rumours of a potential deal gathered pace earlier this week when Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello was spotted meeting Inter executives at the club’s offices in Milan, although that was to discuss one of his other clients, Edoardo Vergani.

Striker Vergani is set to join Sassuolo for £4.47m as part of a deal that will see Inter bring in midfielder Stefano Sensi.

“We talked about [Edoardo] Vergani because his is a more urgent situation,’ Pastorello told FC Inter News.

“In the next few days, we’ll talk about the rest.

“Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible.”

As for whether Inter are trying to land the Red Devils forward, Pastorello added: “Yes, he’s publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens.”

Lukaku has netted 42 goals in 96 games since joining United from Everton in 2017.

