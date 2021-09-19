West Ham coach Kevin Nolan has made it clear he does not believe the Hammers would sell midfielder Declan Rice, even if the club received a £100million bid.

The England star has been tipped to join one of the so-called ‘big four’ for well over a year, having taken his game to another level with club and country. Rice was one of the stars as the Hammers secured a Europa League spot last season, while he was also outstanding as the Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020.

However, the 22-year-old will not come cheap for the likes of Manchester United to lure to Old Trafford.

The Independent recently stated that United had reignited their interest in the player, who is deemed better than both Fred and Nemanja Matic.

But Nolan is adamant that Rice will not be sold, even if a mega offer comes in for his services.

He told the Football Daily Show on the BBC: “When you’re in the room with Declan Rice, you know you’re in the room with Declan Rice, but he doesn’t make you feel uneasy. He’s one of those kids who wants to learn, wants to get better, always willing to take advice on, always willing to try and get better and want to get better.

“The biggest thing for me as a coach is he listens to me, he respects me for what I’ve done. But I feel that this lad can go on and I feel he’s already done more than I have in terms of England appearances, being in Europe and things like that.

“He’s going to keep going because his athleticism. He trains every day, he wants to train every day, he can hit it from one side of the pitch [to the other] with his right foot or his left foot. He can run with the ball, he’s got everything that you could possibly wish for as a footballer. Plus he’s got a good footballing brain where he’s now learning for West Ham. He’s done it with England, he’s now learning how to control games.

“When you watch him play, he just seems in control of everything. For me, he’s going to get better. Putting a price tag on him, I wouldn’t sell him for £100m.”

Inter renew interest in Man Utd flop

Meanwhile, Inter are showing renewed interest in a January transfer for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to a report.

The Dutchman’s struggles have continued this season, following his tough debut season at Old Trafford. His United career got off to a flyer with a debut goal as a substitute. However, he has struggled to maintain such momentum.

However, injuries have not proven a problem. Instead, Van de Beek has not enjoyed a sufficient run of games and starts.

Indeed, he has only played 51 minutes this term. Forty-five of those came in a Champions League start against Young Boys on Tuesday.

As such, reports have claimed that United will make Van de Beek available in January to move on.

In fact, he is one seven players the Red Devils are supposedly willing to offload. They are subsequently eyeing up a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are looking at Van de Beek as a potential January signing. The club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta is considering an initial loan transfer with a purchase clause.

The Serie A champions had interest last January, but did not advance their negotiations

Nevertheless, those contacts are still there. As such, Inter would not struggle to re-open talks with Van de Beek’s representatives.

