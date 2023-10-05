Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd told £43m could secure them centre-back beast and former Hojlund teammate; Barcelona to raid Chelsea for midfielder

Manchester United are looking to follow up their raid on Atalanta for Ramsus Hojlund with a move for an outstanding Bergamo centre-back, while Barcelona are plotting to snap up a Chelsea midfielder – all in Thursday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

TEN HAG EYEING ANOTHER RAID ON ATALANTA

Manchester United have been told they will have to pay at least £43million if they want to sign a former teammate of Rasmus Hojlund.

The former Atalanta striker showed all the qualities that prompted United to shell out an initial £64m for his services over the summer as he netted a brace in the 3-2 Champions League loss to Galatasaray on Tuesday evening.

And it now appears that the Red Devils could return to Atalanta and try and land centre-back Giorgio Scalvini as well.

United‘s defence has been all at sea in a woeful start to the new campaign, and it appears that Ten Hag is close to breaking point in terms of the errors being made by experienced campaigners.

To that end, and if he can survive being axed, Ten Hag plans to strengthen that area of his team in January or more likely next summer.

That is where Scalvini comes in, with the young defender scouted during Italy’s clash with Ukraine in the September international break.

The 19-year-old has already been capped six times by Italy despite his tender age and is widely regarded as one of the brightest defensive talents in Europe.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable players at Manchester United: Fernandes takes second spot, Hojlund on the rise

Scalvini will not come cheap

However, Atalanta are not prepared to let him leave on the cheap, meaning United will have a battle to get their man – as they did with Hojlund.

The Serie A club made a £47m profit from the sale of the Dane and, with Scalvini coming through the ranks in Bergamo, they are making sure they get the best possible price.

And, according to Tuttomercatoweb, that figure will be a minimum of £43m, with £38m to be paid up front. Indeed, they have already rejected an offer of £26m from PSG for the youngster.

Similar to Hojlund in many ways, Scalvini is not yet considered the finished article but at 6ft 4in, the centre-back boasts physicality and is also technically sound having started out as a midfielder.

Breaking the Lines have even compared Scalvini to legendary United defender Jaap Stam, while the player himself admitted a few months back that he would ‘like’ to play in the Premier League one day.

CHELSEA STAR ON BARCELONA RADAR

Barcelona are planning to make an approach for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Sport)

Fiorentina are set to offer Italy Under-19 defender Michael Kayode a new contract with Arsenal showing interest in the 19-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is contemplating leaving the Allianz Arena next summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona showing interest. (Bild)

Chelsea are reportedly set to fight with Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signature of MLS wonderkid Julian Hall. (Various)

Juventus are monitoring highly-rated Benfica teenage midfielder Joao Neves. (Record)

Arsenal have been joined by Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Tottenham, plus several European sides in monitoring Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber, who is the twin brother of Gunners defender Jurrien Timber. (Various)

UNITED TARGET CHIESA HINTS AT JUVE EXIT

Manchester United target Federico Chiesa has suggested he’s jealous of Erik ten Hag’s side and other teams that are competing in the Champions League, hinting that a Juventus exit could be on the cards in the process. (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan are planning to handle the contract situations of multiple first-team stars in the coming weeks, including the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Federico Dimarco and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. (Calciomercato)

Old Trafford hero Mauro Icardi tried to find a way back to Inter Milan before ultimately signing for Galatasaray this summer. (Tuttosport)

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has told the press that he intends to retire at the club, as he looks ahead to contract negotiations. (Football Espana)

AC Milan’s door will always be open for legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 42, to return, according to the club’s CEO Giorgio Furlani. (Mediaset Infinity)