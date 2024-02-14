Man Utd told to destroy Liverpool, Man City plans with sensational double Bayern Munich swoop

A former Manchester United star has told the club to leave Liverpool and Manchester City devastated by winning the race for elite star Joshua Kimmich and one of his Bayern Munich team-mates.

Kimmich has been an extremely loyal servant to Bayern since arriving at the Allianz Arena in July 2015. He has gone on to play 371 times for the German giants, scoring 41 goals and helping them to win a host of silverware, including one Champions League, eight Bundesliga titles and three German cups.

However, the defensive midfielder and Bayern might part ways this summer. Kimmich has entered the final 18 months of his contract and there has been no progression over a new deal.

Should the world-class 29-year-old decide to leave Germany for a new challenge, then Bayern will have to put him up for sale at the end of the season to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer in 2025.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Kimmich, though there is also a good chance he will move to the Premier League next.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to make a statement at Man Utd by landing Kimmich. Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all been credited with interest in him, too.

Kimmich could be followed to England by pacy wing-back Alphonso Davies, as he is weighing up whether to extend his Bayern contract beyond 2025 or push for a move elsewhere.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Liverpool are ready to rival City and Madrid for the Canadian’s signing.

Man Utd urged to snare ‘experienced’ Bayern duo

Now, former Man Utd striker Louis Saha has given his verdict on Kimmich and Davies’ transfer plans. He thinks the Red Devils would greatly improve their squad by landing the pair, while also sending a warning involving £60m signing Mason Mount.

“They are two extremely experienced players, especially Kimmich,” he said in a recent interview (via the MEN).

“Kimmich would obviously be a great fit because he’s one of the fittest players in Europe and is capable of running games and is very slick. He and Davies are both quality players, there’s no doubting that.”

Saha added: “Going for players with one year remaining on their contract is a smart strategy, but sometimes it doesn’t work out.

“At this moment, Mason Mount hasn’t been a success at Manchester United, so ultimately it’s dependent on the character of the players, their suitability to the Premier League, the style of the team and many other factors.

“Other teams will be interested in these players if their contracts are running down, so it won’t be easy for Manchester United to pull off any of these signings. If Manchester United are unable to offer these players Champions League next season, then that will be an advantage to certain other clubs looking to sign them.”

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag can already use Casemiro as his main defensive midfielder. Although, the Brazilian is starting to show signs that he is in the twilight years of his career, and signing Kimmich would be a brilliant solution.

Luke Shaw is a reliable performer for Man Utd, as he is good at both defending and going forward. But if Davies were to arrive at Old Trafford then he would simply have to be considered Ten Hag’s new first-choice left-back, as his devastating speed can cause opposition full-backs a host of problems.

