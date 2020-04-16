Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has told Manchester United to forget any hopes they had of prising Federico Chiesa from their grasp this summer after being told things had evolved around the player’s future.

The Red Devils are ready to spend big this summer and reports earlier this week claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had handed the club a shortlist of 10 players he wanted them to sign.

And while Chiesa’s name wasn’t included on that immediate list of priority signings, United scouts have kept a close watch on Chiesa’s progress and they had the 22-year-old watched as recently as February as the club pondered a bid.

Able to play in a number of attacking positions, Chiesa would be a useful option for the Norewgian manager to have at his disposal and would provide competition to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

Chiesa, who is rated in the €70m (£61m) bracket by Fiorentina, is also being tracked by Juventus, with his contract due to expire in summer 2022.

However, Commisso has now outlined his confidence that Chiesa – who had previously expressed a willingness to leave – could be set to stay, with the Serie A side looking to tie him down to a new deal.

“I said that I only want players who want to remain here,” Commisso told Italian broadcaster Top Calcio 24.

“I kept him [Chiesa] this season, but he wants to stay and we will do everything necessary to make him happy.

“The situation has changed at Fiorentina, that is clear for all to see, and that includes Chiesa. We want to build an even stronger squad and it’ll be great if all the best players are part of it.”

The 22-year-old winger has played 26 games for the Italian side this season, scoring seven goals and assisting a further five.

Overall, he has made 139 appearances for ‘La Viola’, netting 29 times and setting up 20 since making his debut in August 2016.

His form has also seen him capped 17 times for Italy, for whom he scored his first goal in their 9-1 win over Armenia last November.

Chiesa has previously been mentioned as a target for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly having identified the Italian as a potential long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Solskjaer spoke of how United – “one of the biggest” clubs – must be ready to use their financial prowess to pounce on potential deals when the market opens.

“Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it’s very important we’re ready when that happens,” the manager said.

“We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we’ve evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we’ve looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this

“Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players?

“There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

“I’m sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to.”

