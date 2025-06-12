Manchester United have positioned themselves in a commanding position to sign Bryan Mbeumo, as per an in-the-know journalist, who has revealed why Tottenham Hotspur’s appointment of Thomas Frank will not hinder their plans and with Daniel Levy overruling his new manager to sign an alternative instead.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their side after a disastrous 2024/25 season and bring in the players who can really help bring Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation to reality. While a deal for Matheus Cunha was soon agreed early in the summer window, talks have now accelerated over signing number two at Manchester United in the form of Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international is not short of suitors after a truly mesmerising season for Brentford in which he scored 20 goals and added another nine assists from 42 appearances – form which has attracted the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle.

However, Mbeumo quickly made clear his preference to join United and with the Bees making clear they are willing to sell, talks over a move have rapidly progressed.

But with United unable to yet strike on a deal after having an opening £45m, plus £10m in add-ons bid rejected, that has seemingly opened the door for a Tottenham transfer hijack – with that talk fuelled by Spurs’ agreement to bring in his Bees mentor Frank as the successor to Ange Postecoglou.

Despite that, journalist Ben Jacobs is adamant United remain in the driving seat and fully expects a move to go through to take Mbeumo to Old Trafford.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “Spurs, like other clubs, know of Bryan Mbeumo’s choice to join Man Utd. While you can never say never, it’s not expected that the expected arrival of Thomas Frank will influence this.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Mbeumo ‘priority’ between Man Utd and Tottenham revealed as Frank agrees terms

Man Utd told four reasons why Mbeumo will sign as Spurs ‘overrule’ Frank

Indeed, despite an apparent demand for a package worth £250,000 a week, United are eager to close out a deal for Mbeumo as quickly as possible.

And while the Bees are aiming for a fee to match the £62.5m United paid for Cunha, a compromise deal will likely soon be reached.

Jacobs’ claims are also backed up by Laurie Whitwell, speaking to the Stretford Paddock’s YouTube channel, with The Athletic writer also confident a deal is there to be done for United and having explained exactly why the 25-year-old is pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

“He has a clear vision and can see how he fits into the system at United,” Whitwell began as he revealed four factors that have influenced the player’s decision.

“The stature of the place – and I know people have been upset about him choosing Man Utd when there is no European football on offer.

“But clearly, the raised profile you get from your own personal brand, let’s say, and also the opportunity to play in that stadium (Old Trafford), the pressure, the eyeballs that come with it, I think it (United) are still an appealing prospect to a lot of players.”

Per reports, Tottenham are also well aware of Mbeumo’s decision and despite Frank’s strong wish to link back up with his star man, a parting of ways does now seem inevitable and they will now be opponents instead next season.

And according to a report this week, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange have actually been doing more work on bringing in Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo instead.

Per the report, 25-year-old Semenyo is expected to quit the Cherries in a deal worth around £70m this summer, and with the player himself favouring playing for a club in the Champions League, talks over a big-money deal have been progressing in recent weeks.

Man Utd sweat after Gyokeres update; Spurs chasing £45m ‘very direct forward

🔵 Thomas Frank tells Tottenham to get £45m deal done for ‘very direct’ forward – sources

🔴⚫ Viktor Gyokeres takes DRASTIC action to force Man Utd move through as saga turns ugly

🔵 Exclusive: Tottenham explode into race for 24 G/A winger; FIVE clubs keen

How Mbeumo has improved at Brentford down the years