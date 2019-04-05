Man Utd told how they can beat Barcelona to €75m Dutch sensation

Manchester United can reportedly beat Barcelona to the signing of Ajax star Mattijs de Ligt this summer if they offer one thing.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in European football, having asserted himself at the heart of both the Ajax and the Netherlands national team’s defence.

De Ligt has repotedly been on the radar of Liverpool and United in recent months following his impressive performances, but it is links with Barcelona that have remained strongest.

A recent update from Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen – who works for De Telegraaf – even claimed that the defender has made his mind up and will opt for a move to Spain.

Recent reports have suggested that the Amsterdam club have placed a €75million (£64m) price tag on De Ligt if he is to leave this summer

With Ajax still in the Eredivisie title race, the Champions League quarter-finals and Dutch Cup contention, De Ligt recently responded to speculation by stating he is fully focused on his current side.

“What’s going on? Nothing at the moment,” he told the Dutch news outlet Veronica Inside.

“I’m playing with Ajax, we’ve just beaten FC Emmen, we are in the final of the KNVB Cup and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“With that there is already more than enough to play for [before making a decision].”

The Daily Express provide an update with their report on Friday though, by suggesting that De Ligt is stalling on a move to Barca because of concerns over playing time.

With Samuel Umtiti – also linked with United – set to leave the Nou Camp this summer, the Dutch international is apparently not willing to take his spot on the bench.

This is where the Red Devils come in, as the report claims that if they can offer De Ligt regular first-team football that may allow them to push a deal over the line.

The Express claim that the 19-year-old, should he join, would ‘instantly become Victor Lindelof’s partner at the back’ ahead of next season.

