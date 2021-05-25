Manchester United have been put on high alert over a summer deal for Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund reportedly told the player he is free to leave for the right price.

The Red Devils wanted to sign Sancho last summer. However, they were unable to strike a deal with Dortmund, who demanded in excess of £100million for the England winger. The Bundesliga outfit have now lowered that asking price to around £77m and the 21-year-old is still said to be keen on a move.

United are not the only side linked with Sancho, however. He is also being courted by Chelsea, though Thomas Tuchel’s side are thought to have cooled their interest in his signing as they chase a new centre forward.

However, BILD reports that Sancho has now been officially told by BVB he is free to move on if any side meets their reduced asking price.

It’s stated they are keen to get the deal done as soon as possible.

Sancho has netted 16 goals and has 21 assists this season.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists the ball is firmly in United’s court.

Romano told The United Stand: “It’s an open race. What I’m told is it’s an open race. Last summer Manchester United were alone in the race, they had the opportunity to sign Sancho.

“They were really close and they didn’t sign him. Now United are in the race, the player loves the opportunity of joining Manchester United so his position is not changing.

“He would love to join Manchester United. But also Liverpool are looking at the player if they sell some players in attacking positions.

“Let’s see what happens with Chelsea. At the moment I’m told Chelsea have not had anything official with his agents or with Borussia Dortmund.

“At the moment Chelsea are not moving for Sancho but we can’t exclude that they are going to do it if they sell some players.

“It’s an open race, that’s how they describe the situation. But last summer he was really one step away from joining United.

“He had an agreement with United, he had contract set and his agent had no problem with United. They never made any problems with the player. It’s not like this.

“Sancho wants to join, the agent wants Sancho to move. The situation is so clear – it’s up to United to decide if they want to pay or not for Sancho.”

Dortmund line up Jonathan Ikone

Dortmund already appear to have lined up their replacement for Sancho too. As per BILD, the Bundesliga giants have targeted Lille’s Jonathan Ikone as his successor.

The 23-year-old has just helped Lille to Ligue 1 title success, having scored eight times and assisted seven during 53 appearances. While not as prolific as Sancho on that front, he is highly rated and Dortmund reportedly see him as a quality addition to their squad.

Lille are unlikely to get Ikone go for cheap, however. The winger, who can also play as a No 10, is contracted to 2023 and is valued in the €50m bracket.

Ikone has four caps for France, scoring once. However, he narrowly missed out on their squad for Euro 2020 due to the wealth of options at their disposal.

