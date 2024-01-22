Man Utd told they’ll miss out on elite forward signing to Arsenal, with three key reasons named

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has provided three reasons why Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema would snub the Red Devils in favour of Arsenal, with Chelsea also in with a chance of completing his signing.

Benzema had an incredible spell at Madrid between 2009 and 2023, making 648 appearances and bagging 354 goals in that time. While the striker was in the Spanish capital, he helped Madrid win a plethora of trophies including five Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles and three Spanish cups.

However, Benzema left Madrid in July by signing for Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. He was among a host of well-known European stars to head to the Middle Eastern country in search of lucrative wages.

So far, the Frenchman has registered 12 goals and five assists in 20 matches for Al Ittihad. But he has been tipped to return to Europe this month amid claims he wants to play at the top level once again.

From the Premier League, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea are the main clubs to have been linked with the 36-year-old, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2022.

Berbatov knows Man Utd extremely well, having played at Old Trafford between 2008 and 2012 and won two Prem titles. The ex-Bulgaria star has praised Man Utd for their ability to sign huge names, though he thinks Arsenal’s style of play, Champions League campaign and the fact they are located in London will help them sign Benzema first.

“Despite United being linked, Benzema will want to play in the Champions League and I think he still wants to play regularly,” Berbatov said in a recent interview (via the MEN). “He’s very similar to Cristiano Ronaldo in that respect. He wants to win trophies too.

“It’ll all come down to what Ten Hag says to him but in the end sometimes the Man United brand and badge is sometimes all that needs to appeal to some players.

Karim Benzema to prioritise London move over Man Utd

“I think Benzema would get more game time at Chelsea because Nicolas Jackson is still finding his feet and is still missing chances. Also, it’d be in London and sometimes you want your new surroundings to be in a big city like that.

“Arsenal would be a very similar move because he’d be able to chase Champions League success. He’d also be able to play regularly because Gabriel Jesus can play out wide. Benzema would like playing for Arsenal because of their style of play.

“He has an interesting choice to make but right now he’d probably choose to move to a London club.”

Benzema has a phenomenal record in front of goal, scoring 450 career goals from 840 games – a record of a goal every 1.86 appearances.

Little wonder the chance to snap up the veteran forward, albeit during the winter of his career, is of interest to so many Premier League sides.

