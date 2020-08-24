Manchester United have reportedly been told that they need to up their offer to £36million to land Douglas Costa this summer.

The Red Devils have already tabled an offer of £27m for the Juventus winger, having failed to make headway for Sancho.

According to The Sun, United may have already decided to move on from the Sancho saga.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have earmarked Costa as a more affordable option. That would then allow the Norwegian to strengthen other areas of his team, namely centre-back.

The 29-year-old is expected to be one of several top Juve stars to move on, as Andrea Pirlo takes charge.

Pirlo will oversee a squad overhaul, as Juventus look to put up a stronger Champions League challenge next season.

Costa has failed to live up to the hype generated during his loan spell at Juventus in the 2017/18 season.

Back then he finished with four goals and 12 assists in Serie A, and was signed on a permanent basis.

Costa needs a change of scene

However, the seasons that have followed have been extremely disappointing. Indeed, the 2019/20 Serie A saw him amass just 792 minutes on the pitch, with a goal and five assists.

Manchester United are in need of a natural right-sided winger to provide strong competition for youngster Mason Greenwood.

Costa could prove to be a useful rotational option, but United will have to up their bid significantly to get him.

The latest reports suggest that Juve are holding out for £36million, which would still be a snip of what Dortmund are asking for Sancho.

If Costa did move to United he would join fellow Brazilians Andreas Pereira and Fred at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, one player who had been tipped to join the Red Devils now looks highly unlikely to do so.

The player in question is England international James Maddison, who has signed a bumper new deal at Leicester. Read more…