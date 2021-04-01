Pundit Craig Burley has said that Manchester United’s rebuild cannot proceed without first replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Despite several periods of uncertainty over Solskjaer‘s position, the Norwegian is on track to make progress at United. The Red Devils could finish second in the Premier League, one place better than last season. Furthermore, they are looking to go one step further in Europe by winning the Europa League.

Indeed, reports have suggested that Solskjaer is in line to receive a new contract soon.

The 48-year-old will reportedly receive £30million over a three-year period, with the pressure on from next season to deliver silverware.

As such, United could have a busy summer as they lay further foundations for a Premier League title challenge.

However, Burley does not feel convinced that Solskjaer is the right man to lead the Red Devils forward. Alongside a new manager, the pundit wants to see as many as five fresh faces at Old Trafford.

Asked by ESPN FC how many signings United need, he said: “Okay, so a manager…

“I believe Man United will not win the league with Solskjaer in charge.

“So a manager, a centre-half, a right-back because [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is defensively good, going forward, not so good.

“If [Manchester] City sign [Erling] Haaland… I don’t know. Probably four or five again, still a fair chunk yeah. Still a fair chunk.”

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has become one of the most coveted players in world football after scoring 33 goals in 31 games this term.

However, the 20-year-old has plenty of suitors, including City and Chelsea. As such, United could struggle to land his services.

Kane another Man Utd target

However, United continue to have Harry Kane on their radar, despite knowing they will also struggle to sign the Tottenham star.

The 27-year-old will come with a £100million-plus price tag, but the Manchester Evening News claims that off-field politics between United chief Ed Woodward and Spurs counterpart Daniel Levy will affect the chances of a deal.

Indeed, the newspaper has reported a previous occasion on which Levy requested two United players after a Red Devils enquiry for Toby Alderweireld.

