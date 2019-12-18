Man Utd told they aren’t only Prem side in for €35m-rated Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski’s agent claims Manchester United are not the only Premier League side to have expressed an interest in the €35million-rated Sweden winger.

Kulusevski has been one of the breakout stars in Serie A this season having moved to Parma on loan from Atalanta, getting four goals and six assists from 18 Serie A appearances.

Clubs across Europe are on alert as a result, and Gazzetta Dello Sport‘s Nicolo Schira recently claimed that United and Inter Milan had meetings with the Swedish star’s agent last week.

Talks appear to have been positive, with Schira affirming that both clubs want to sign the 19-year-old in January.

United are reported to have seen a €25million approach rejected by Atalanta and with the Red Devils said to be considering whether to raise their approach for the player in the coming days and weeks, his agent has warmed them they aren’t the only Premier League side keen to sign his client.

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi is said to be seeking closer to €35m for the Sweden international and amid claims that Wolves, Southampton, Tottenham and Liverpool have also been linked in Kulusevski, his agent, Stefano Sam, admitted there was mounting interest in his client.

“The boy’s dream is to play in a great team, but it’s everyone’s dream,” Sam told Radio Punto Nuovo (via Sport Witness).

“What Dejan wants is a great leap, reasoned and studied, putting all the parties together. Manchester United on Kulusevski?

“He is followed by several Premier League clubs; he could have left this summer too.

“He is doing very well now, we decided to take this route at Parma, and the boy was very intelligent from a sporting point of view.

“There were so many great offers this summer; we went to Parma because to get to the big ones you have to do the right path.

“I call him a soldier on a mission: he works and never complained, much less anyone complained about him.

“He is hungry and wants to arrive, combined with a talent and a physique not indifferent: he cannot but have a rosy future.”

