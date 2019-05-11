Man Utd told they can sign Portuguese defensive target in €60m deal

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly informed Manchester United that their asking price for defender Joao Cancelo is €60million.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season, after the Red Devils missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade.

Reports on Monday suggested that the Red Devils are readying a bid of £42million for Cancelo to try and tempt Juventus to part with their prized full-back.

Tuttomercatoweb then claimed that the Red Devils were lining up a swap deal to try bring Cancelo’s price down, involving Torino star Matteo Darmian.

Reports that Cancelo is unsettled under Max Allegri at Juve are, which will likely help United’s cause, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have provided yet another key update.

The Italian newspaper states that Cancelo will not be allowed to leave for any less than €60million this summer, and that is the price United will have to pay to lure him to Old Trafford.

Their report hints however that the improving performances of the club’s other full-backs in Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia De Sciglio could help persuade the Bianconeri to part with Cancelo for a discounted fee.

