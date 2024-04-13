West Ham star Lucas Paqueta could be a summer target for both Man Utd and Man City

Manchester United have been told why they should target the blockbuster signing of Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta this summer and why the West Ham player could help transform the club’s fortunes this summer.

The Red Devils have endured a hugely-difficult season under Erik ten Hag and currently find themselves a whopping 11 points adrift of Tottenham in fourth place going into the weekend’s fixtures. And with the Premier League now falling behind both Italy and Germany in the race to claim an additional Champions League place next season, it seems anything less than fourth will see Manchester United miss out on a place at UEFA’s top table next season.

The fall-out from that could have very serious consequences too for Ten Hag, whose own future at Old Trafford appears to be hanging by a thread.

Indeed, a new report on Saturday morning from a pundit claimed that both Ten Hag was ‘certain’ to face the axe and that the Dutchman could land on a massive new European job in the wake of his dismissal.

With the prospect of a new manager coming in, together with the arrival of the club’s first-ever sporting director in Dan Ashworth, thoughts are beginning to turn towards the players United could sign this summer to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Indeed, widespread reports claim new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to strengthen the club’s spine, with at least one new centre-half, a new midfielder and a striker among those being targeted.

In an ideal world, the club would also like a new right-winger, with Jaidon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri also likely to move on.

Man Utd urged to launch massive Lucas Paqueta swoop

However, BBC pundit Nigel Reo-Coker believes the Red Devils should aim even higher and splash out huge money to sign a new playmaker this summer in the form of Paqueta.

The Brazilian is regarded as one of West Ham‘s star talents, but often finds himself linked with lucrative moves away with Pep Guardiola among his admirers.

Indeed, Manchester City have been tipped to launch a huge £75m swoop for his services this summer, as the Cityzens contemplate life after Kevin De Bruyne, who is a big-money target for clubs in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Reo-Coker, though, reckons United should rival City for his signature and his arrival could help transform their fortunes with the 44-times capped Brazil star tipped as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

“We talk about the players Man Utd have got rid of,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Friday Football Social [12 April, 7:58pm].

“If they had a plan and a direction, there are players out there they could get and then build for the future with some younger players.

“Another one out there is Paqueta at West Ham. He’s one who I think can get into any team and is one of the few players now in the modern game that could win the Ballon d’Or down the line.”

United, of course, do have a quality No 10 in Bruno Fernandes but could accommodate Paqueta in a change of formation if the Brazilian were to sign.

However, the 26-year-old Rio de Janeiro both star can operate off either wing if required.

And with six goals and four assists from 25 Premier League appearances this season, his qualities are there for all to see. A hard worker off the ball too, it’s easy to see why the player is in such high demand.

