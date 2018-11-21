Manchester United have been told they must pay a staggering €150million fee to land reported forward target Paulo Dybala, it has been claimed.

Dybala has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and he served a timely reminder to why he is so sought after by scoring the winner as the Italian champions secured a 1-0 win at United in the Champions League last month.

However, it has also been claimed Juventus have no interest in selling a player who has netted 74 goals in just 154 appearances for the club since his move from Palmero in June 2015.

And of talk he could be targeted in a €150million swoop by United, Dybala, speaking to the Daily Mirror, gave a resounding response.

“I’m not thinking about the transfer market,” Dybala said. “Right now I’m really happy at Juventus and the focus is simply winning all the titles here.”

However, Calciomercato (via Tuttosport), Juventus have slapped a €150m valuation on the Argentina international if they are to part with him.

The Biaconeri still see Dybala as a huge part of their future, having netted 74 goals in 154 appearances for them, but it is reported that a bid of that value could seriously test their resolve – especially considering the huge financial outlay required to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.