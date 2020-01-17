Man Utd urged to sign £80m star to play alongside Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United should move to sign Leicester star James Maddison next, despite the impending arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

That’s the view of former United striker Louis Saha, who reckons Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still needs to spend some serious cash on improving the creativity from his players.

United are expected to seal a January deal for the Portugal international, after passing up the opportunity to sign him in the summer, in a deal that is likely to cost upwards of £50million.

News of Fernandes’ immiment arrival – the player must be registered before midday Friday to have any chance of facing Liverpool on Sunday – will be welcomed by Saha, who claimed earlier in the season the Red Devils had blundered by not signing him in the summer.

However, Saha hopes United don’t stop with just Fernandes and wants Leicester star Maddison – another man strongly linked with United – to be the next one through the door.

“I am a big fan of James Maddison,” Saha said. “He has great potential and has been performing very well this season.

“He has good experience in the Premier League now and for him to come to Manchester United would be a big step up for him that he would be able to manage.

“I would be more confident of his future if Maddison came to United, he has been showing some great things.”

Despite links to United, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has categorically ruled out the sale of the classy midfielder during January.

Saha feels Lingard’s time is up at Man Utd

However, links to both Fernandes and Maddison makes Saha feel that Jesse Lingard’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to a close, and feels the player has struggled badly in recent times.

“Jesse has a lot of energy and runs about a lot, but where he struggles is that he doesn’t link up the play well enough and struggles with that final product,” Saha added. “When I watch him play, I get really frustrated as he does a lot of things well, but his play in the final third isn’t good enough, which is concerning for an attacking midfielder.

“He has a lot of talent and is a good player but struggles to get himself in the game sometimes and is unable to get himself in the right areas. When Jesse gets into the right positions, things will start clicking for him and he will get goals.”

Lingard has been linked in a swap deal with Maddison, which Rodgers reacted with some bewilderment last week.

“You’re all talking speculation. I don’t talk about speculation and gossip. James is a very, very talented player, a wonderful player and he will be here in January and beyond,” Rodgers responded.

Meanwhile, Sporting’s coach Silas, meanwhile, has lamented the reported fee his club have struck with United for Fernandes.

“Bruno is not worth that money, much more. He attacks and still kills himself to defend. There is no player who does what he does.

“When we have such a player it is normal for a lot of people to want him.”