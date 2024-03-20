Man Utd told Tottenham sensation is ‘tempted’ by move as key Ten Hag man ‘won’t win them anything’

Guglielmo Vicario has been tipped to replace Andre Onana at Man Utd

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has sent alarm bells through the club by claiming that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario would be tempted by a move to Old Trafford if Manchester United come calling.

Vicario has enjoyed an impressive first campaign in north London after arriving for an initial fee of £17.2million from Serie A side Empoli over the summer.

The Italy international has started every Premier League game for Tottenham this season, conceding 42 goals in 28 games which is the joint most in the top six.

It’s reported that Vicario’s performances this season have seen him attract plenty of attention, and King believes any potential suitors for the 27-year-old will have a chance of signing him if they come forward.

United, in particular, have been spoken about as a potential option, with Andre Onana having a mixed campaign in his debut season with the club.

The Cameroon stopper made a number of high-profile errors before during the first half the campaign but has been better in recent months.

But, speaking exclusively to Tottenham News, King feels that Vicario is a much better fit for United than the former Inter star.

He said: “Andre Onana won’t win Manchester United anything.

“From United’s perspective, I think they should go out and sign Vicario. If they want to spend money, then spend money on players who are proven in the Premier League.

“Vicario would be tempted by a move to Old Trafford, without a doubt.”

Vicario still to hit his prime

Vicario’s form has of course been a big boost for Spurs, making very few mistakes in a defence that has actually made plenty due to the risky nature of ‘Ange-Ball’.

Given his age and the fact that keepers tend to reach their prime in their early 30s, Daniel Levy could demand a hefty amount if they do decide to cash in.

However, Postecoglou is trying to build a team and squad capable of challenging for titles and losing Vicario after just one season makes little sense, especially given the impact he has made.

And although United remain behind Tottenham in the Premier League table, they remain a big draw and are expected to spend big under Sir Jim Ratcliffe this summer.

Levy, though, has shown in the past that is willing to play hardball when it comes to dealing with the Red Devils, as they found out in previous transactions between the clubs – most notably the transfer of Dimitar Berbatov back in the summer of 2008.

Tottenham are back in action on March 30 when they host Luton in the Premier League, while United head to Brentford on the same day.