Man Utd told what to expect on Sunday by pumped-up Arsenal star

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has warned Manchester United that Arsenal won’t settle for anything less than all three points in Sunday’s huge encounter.

The visit of United next Sunday could go a long way to deciding both sides’ hopes of claiming a top-four spot this season and the Greece defender knows it is a must-win game for Emery’s men.

The Gunners will climb above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with the three points.

“We have nine games and we are there,” Sokratis said, who was sent off for two yellow card offences in last night’s 3-1 defeat at Rennes. “Next week also is very important.

“Big game. In our home we have to take the three points. What I saw against Tottenham, the spirit of the team, I am very happy and I think if we are like this until the end we can do it.

“It’s not about how we play, it’s also that we have all started to believe that we can do it.”

His words echo similar claims made by Granit Xhaka, who has explained why a top-four finish would represent huge progress for Unai Emery’s side.

“This is very important for the team, for the spirit. Every day in training we know that we are there, and it’s very important for us.

“It’s very important for us and our manager that we take one of the four positions so that next year we are in the Champions League.”

