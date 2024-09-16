Man Utd told why Newcastle links to ‘lightweight’ star will come to nothing, with flop’s big three weaknesses named

Newcastle have been told why signing Antony would be a mistake

Amid claims Newcastle could rescue Antony from his dour spell at Manchester United, one pundit has brutally outlined why the Magpies should steer well clear.

Eyebrows were raised when Man Utd committed to a package worth €100m (£85m / $112m) to sign Antony from Ajax back in 2022. The Brazilian is a tricky and electric winger on his day, though those days have been few and far between at Old Trafford.

Fast forward two years and Antony is down the pecking order. He’s made just a single cameo appearance off the bench this term, with Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho both favoured on the right wing thus far.

A surprise report from Caught Offside last week claimed Newcastle were considering making a move for Antony in 2025, potentially even in the January window.

But according to former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson, Newcastle would be wise to steer well clear of Antony.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson branded Antony “lightweight”. Aside from struggling physically, Robinson also claimed Antony lingers on the ball for too long and also can’t cope with the pace of the Premier League.

“Antony, no, I don’t think anybody at Newcastle would touch him,” said Robinson.

“Listen, there’s a good player there, but he’s too lightweight for the Premier League, he takes too much time on the ball and it’s a league that’s too quick for him.

“When you look at other leagues, the Dutch league that he stood out in or maybe the Spanish league La Liga or Ligue 1 [they are] maybe more suited to a player like him.

“But you look at the way that he’s struggled at Manchester United, Newcastle will look at themselves on a level with Manchester United.

“They’re competing for the same things, European football, they both want to be in the top four, that’s the type of level that they’re on now.

“The Newcastle fans nor the board will look at Anthony and go, ‘That’s going to improve us in any way.’”

Any truth to Newcastle links with Antony?

Caught Offside claimed Newcastle would give serious consideration to Antony if unable to sign preferred target Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

The report declared: ‘Eddie Howe is considering a move for Manchester United’s Brazilian winger Antony, if their pursuit of Anthony Elanga falls through.’

Furthermore, the outlet claimed Man Utd would give the green light to a sale if bids of roughly £40m were tabled.

TEAMtalk’s sources tell us Antony is very close to current Newcastle stars and fellow Brazilians Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

We’ve also been told Newcastle did admire Antony while he was on the books at Ajax.

However, we understand that any new arrival on the right wing would only come if Miguel Almiron is sold.

Furthermore, we cannot confirm that Newcastle’s interest in Antony has extended to the present day.

Matthijs De Ligt concerns / Adrien Rabiot deal sealed

In other news, Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has named two reasons why he sanctioned the sale of Matthijs de Ligt to Man Utd. The second reason specifically could concern Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils’ chances of signing Adrien Rabiot as a free agent have ended after the 29-year-old agreed a deal with Marseille.

Man Utd had explored bringing Rabiot on board, though are understood to have baulked at his financial demands and not for the first time.

Elsewhere, former United striker Dwight Yorke has explained why he believes the current side are “a million miles away” from winning the Premier League.

Is Antony the biggest flop in Man Utd history?

Antony slots in at number two on the list of most expensive signings in Man Utd’s history.

While the winger could yet prove a hit, all the signs thus far point to Antony being a mega-money flop.

The Brazilian’s figures over his two-plus years at Old Trafford stand at just 11 goals and five assists in 83 appearances.

Antony will always have a backer at the club so long as Erik ten Hag remains in charge. If the Dutch boss loses his job, it should not come as a surprise to see Antony moved on too.

Jadon Sancho – the other name often included in the biggest flop debate – places fifth on the list (£73m).

Sancho’s record of 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances is eerily similar to Antony’s, though Sancho cost £12m less to buy.

Sancho was loaned to Chelsea for the 2024/25 campaign and his deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth roughly £25m.

The clause will be triggered if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. Even the Blues at their chaotic worst are highly unlikely to finish 15th or below.

