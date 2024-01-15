Man Utd told why signing of ‘quality’ Arsenal target would be perfect for Ten Hag; Roy Keane names only concern

Roy Keane has namechecked Manchester United and Manchester City when discussing where a top Premier League performer might go next, in a move which would see Arsenal lose out.

Arsenal have yet to complete any transfers during the January window. They are known to be on the hunt for a new striker and central midfielder, though either move could prove tricky this month.

Arsenal had set their sights on Brentford’s Ivan Toney as their potential new No 9, but he now wants to stay with the Bees and repay them for the faith they have shown in him.

Instead, Arsenal could move for Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, though Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will put up stiff competition for the Eredivisie ace. Getafe goalscorer Borja Mayoral has also been linked with the Gunners, though he insists he is only focused on his current side.

Mikel Arteta needs a new midfielder too, as he cannot rely on Thomas Partey on a regular basis due to the Ghanaian’s injury problems.

Arsenal have drawn up a three-man shortlist of possible midfield signings which includes Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, Everton ace Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

READ MORE – Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd learn timeline for astonishing signing of Real Madrid hero with five UCL titles

But Luiz, who has been shining for Villa this term and helped them reach third in the league, may end up going elsewhere.

During an appearance on Sky Sports, former Man Utd captain Roy Keane tipped the Red Devils to battle Arsenal and City for the Brazilian. And while Luiz may lack pace, capturing him would add some much-needed consistency to Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven, as the 25-year-old ‘turns up every week’.

‘Quality’ Douglas Luiz could sign for Man Utd

“He turns up every week this player,” Keane said (via talkSPORT). “Never seems to be injured. Quality player. I like him.

“I think he was linked with Arsenal last year. There are no surprises there, with some of the Villa players, you think they can certainly go on to play for a Man United, Arsenal or even Man City, you look at Watkins.

“But I like Luiz. He is consistent. Turns up week in and week out. You know what you are going to get from him. I like a lot about him. Probably lacks that real pace maybe.

“In terms of his decision-making and looking after the ball. Very, very good.”

It would be a huge blow for Arsenal if Luiz went to one of their ‘Big Six’ rivals such as Man Utd or City. Although, Fabrizio Romano has suggested they go all guns blazing for Zubimendi instead.

“We’ve had a lot of stories about Arsenal and different midfielders in recent times, with big names like Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi linked with the Gunners. It looks difficult for a deal to happen this January, but we’ll see if the situation is different in the summer,” the reporter said.

“So, which of those players would be the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s side? My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic, even if Onana and Douglas have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League. Zubimendi is [a] fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder.

“Still, it’s important to say that he’s very happy at Real Sociedad, only focused on his club and he already rejected chances to leave in recent years as he always wanted to stay there.”

DON’T MISS: Van Dijk snubs Ronaldo, Mbappe by naming Arsenal hero his toughest ever opponent; Liverpool star praises three forwards