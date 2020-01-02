Man Utd told why they must avoid signing Jack Grealish and Emre Can

Manchester United have been advised to walk away from potential interest in Jack Grealish and Emre Can as neither are of the level required by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Grealish, who is yet to be capped by England, has been superb for newly-promoted Villa in the first half of the season, with six goals and five assists in 21 Premier League games.

Earlier this month a report in the Daily Mail claimed Villa face selling some of their best players to balance the books with fears over breaching FFP rules.

And the one jewel in the crown at Villa Park who could ease the financial worry is Grealish.

The England hopeful is understood to have a £45m buyout clause in the contract he signed in September 2018 and that may well stir more interest from Spurs and Manchester United.

However, former United defender Paul Parker doesn’t feel he is yet of the consistency required to become a star at Old Trafford.

Instead, he believes Solskjaer should target a more proven player such as James Maddison.

“Jack Grealish is not consistent enough for me, to be honest,” Parker said.

“Whereas James Maddison has been playing at a high level for a few months now. He has more experience in the league and is constantly being mentioned by players, managers and pundits as standing out this season.”

Solskjaer has admitted United on the hunt for a new midfielder in the transfer window and another name linked with the club is Emre Can, who has endured a frustrating time of late at Juventus.

However, Parker feels the former Liverpool man is not what Solskjaer needs at this moment in time and has again advised him to spend his money elsewhere.

He added: “United don’t need a player like him right now. They need someone who is going to be creative going forward and that is not something that Emre Can will provide.”

Discussing their January plans, Solskjaer said after the defeat at Arsenal: “Sometimes you think one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something, but it depends on whether those players for us are available.”

