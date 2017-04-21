Man Utd top PFA Team of the Year selections over last 10 years

A focus on the PFA Teams of the year over the last decade.

Title rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have four players each in this season’s PFA Premier League Team of the Year, a tally matched by promoted Brighton in the Championship.

Here, PA Sport cast a statistical eye over the last 10 years of the PFA teams.

PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/17 team: David de Gea, Kyle Walker, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Danny Rose, Dele Alli, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester United lead all clubs with 25 PREMIER LEAGUE selections over the past 10 years, including goalkeeper David de Gea this season.

Four selections apiece take Chelsea to 19 and see Tottenham, now with 15, leapfrog Arsenal (12) for third place.

Sadio Mane’s selection makes Liverpool the fifth team to reach double figures for the Premier League over the last 10 years.

In all, 14 clubs have been represented in the last 10 Premier League teams of the year.

CHAMPIONSHIP

2016/17 team: David Stockdale, Bruno Saltor, Lewis Dunk, Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Sessegnon, Tom Cairney, Anthony Knockaert, Aaron Mooy, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Chris Wood.

Burnley lead the way with nine selections over the decade.

Promoted Brighton and second-placed Newcastle have four and three selections respectively this season, taking both into the Championship’s top five for the 10-year period – Newcastle have seven in all, the same as Leicester and Cardiff, while Brighton have six.

LEAGUE ONE

2016/17 team: Simon Moore, Kieron Freeman, Mark Beevers, David Wheater, James Meredith, Mark Duffy, John Fleck, Josh Morris, Erhun Oztumer, Billy Sharp, James Vaughan.

Sheffield United doubled their League One haul to 10 this season, the only double-figure tally in any individual division outside the Premier League.

Southampton are next in that chart on eight, and their players have also made three appearances in each of the Premier League and Championship. England midfielder Adam Lallana, now with Liverpool, was voted in for all three divisions during his time with the Saints.

LEAGUE TWO

2016/17 team: Luke McCormick, Kelvin Mellor, Sonny Bradley, Christian Burgess, Enda Stevens, Nicky Adams, Luke Berry, James Coppinger, Graham Carey, Danny Hylton, John Marquis.