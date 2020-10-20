Man Utd topple PSG as superstars rise to the occasion

Man Utd pulled of a famous victory in Paris after a trio of their superstar players put in vintage performances.

After a cagey opening to the clash, a delicious Bruno Fernandes first-time through ball to the alert Marcus Rashford almost produced the game’s opener.

The Portuguese playmaker whipped a sublime delivery to the far post, but Abdou Diallo’s outstretched leg made just enough contact to deny Rashford a certain goal as the ball squirmed back to the goalkeeper.

That close call appeared to wake PSG from their slumber, with Angel Di Maria forcing Man Utd stopper David de Gea into making a fine diving stop soon after.

The Spaniard had little time to revel in his save, however, when Layvin Kurzawa diverted a Kylian Mbappe free-kick goalbound from almost point-blank range.

De Gea’s positioning was spot on, with his superb save compounded by his quick gathering of possession to prevent a follow-up attempt.

Just as the Parisians appeared to be taking control of the contest, Anthony Martial showed quick feet to draw Diallo into conceding a clumsy penalty following an incisive Luke Shaw pass.

Nerves were on edge following his saved penalty at the weekend versus Newcastle, and the hot streak seemed well and truly over after Keylor Navas guessed correctly to preserve the deadlock.

The Costa Rican had left his line too early, however, and after VAR awarded a retake, Fernandes made it third time lucky after tucking the spot kick home.

Early drama in this season's Champions League! Bruno Fernandes misses his penalty for United… But a retake is ordered from VAR 🖥 United's stand-in captain makes no mistake the second time around 👌 pic.twitter.com/vmPVjGc162 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2020

The advantage was nearly doubled as half-time approached, but Navas redeemed himself to beat away a dipping Fernandes drive from distance.

Scott McTominay rose highest to meet the resulting corner, but the Scot’s effort trickled narrowly wide after an immediate deflection left Navas rooted to the spot.

PSG emerged with renewed vigour after the break, and but for another world class save from De Gea, would’ve been level after Mbappe left both McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his wake.

The pressure did not relent, and parity was soon brought back to the scores in truly bizarre fashion.

Martial took up a front-post role to defend a corner, but somehow managed to nod the ball past the stranded De Gea despite appearing to have free reign at attempting to clear the delivery.

The chances soon began to flow at either end as both sides sensed the opportunity to grasp early control of Group H.

Marcus Rashford saw a low drive tipped round the post, while Moise Kean spurned a glorious chance when glancing his unmarked header wide of the mark.

Further chances came and went for Neymar and Rashford once more, but just as the game appeared to be heading for a draw, the England striker lit up the occasion.

Rashford received the ball with back to goal on the edge of the area, and with lightning quick feet fashioned a shooting opportunity to which he did not disappoint.

His fierce low strike arrowed into the bottom corner to hand Man Utd a famous 2-1 victory over last season’s Champions League runners-up.