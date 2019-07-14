Man Utd, Tottenham £36m attacking target hints at Premier League move

Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo is refusing to rule out a move away from Croatia this summer as rumours of a move to Manchester United or Tottenham gather pace.

The 21-year-old was outstanding as Spain won the European Under-21 Championship, having an assist in every appearance he made throughout the tournament.

United, Spurs, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and PSG have all been strongly linked with a move for the winger, who appears certain to leave the Croatian side before the close of the transfer window.

And Olmo is quoted as saying by Sport: “There’s talk about a lot of teams and many more rumours. I don’t know what is true and what isn’t.

“I’ve wanted to disconnect from everything and when I have the chance to speak with my agent, we’ll see.

“I’m not ruling out any team. Out of respect to everyone who is interested in me, I’m not going to say anything. You have to respect them all.”