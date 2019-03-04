Man Utd, Tottenham £40m target extends Bournemouth stay

David Brooks has signed a new long-term contract at Bournemouth, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old midfielder only moved to the Vitality Stadium from Sheffield United last year but has impressed during his short time on the south coast, and was strongly linked with a £40million move to both Manchester United and Tottenham during the January transfer window.

Brooks, a Wales international, has scored six goals in 26 appearances for the Cherries.

The young attacker returned from a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury to start Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City – the club where he came through the ranks before joining the Blades.

He told the club’s official website: “When talks started about a new deal it was something I wanted and it didn’t take long to sort out.

“When I arrived at the club, not many people would have anticipated the start I have made – myself included.

“I’m happy with the amount of games I’ve played and the performances I’ve put in for the team. I’ve loved every minute of my time here so far and I’m really happy to extend my contract.”

